Metal Gear Series Sold 900,000 Units in the 2023 Holiday Quarter

posted 2 hours ago

Konami has announced the Metal Gear franchise has sold 61.1 million units lifetime as of December 31, 2023.

This is up from 60.2 million units sold as of September 30, 2023. This does mean 900,000 Metal Gear games were sold during the quarter. This is significantly more than in recent quarter, which was helped by the release of Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 launched for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam on October 24, 2023.

The next release in the Metal Gear series will be a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater called Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater. It is in development for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. Konami has yet to reveal when it will launch, however, a video from Sony suggests it could launch sometime this year.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2 is also a possibility even if Konami has yet to announce it.

