Rumor: Dataminer Finds Potential Evidence Hi-Fi Rush is Coming to PS5 and Switch - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 570 Views
Tumblr user random-cattai has datamined the latest update for Hi-Fi Rush finding textures for recently added t-shirts to the game and two unreleased ones.
Four of the t-shirts are available on all current versions of the game, while each platform also gets its own exclusive one. The Xbox exclusive one is a green t-shirt with the text "Shadow Dropped," the Epic Games Store one says "This is Simply
Unreal Epic!," and the Steam one says "Be Positive (Overwhelmingly)."
The dataminer has found two new t-shirts suggesting the game could be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The potential PS5 t-shirt is blue features the text "I'm Here Baby," while the potential Switch shirt is red with the text "Rock Out! Anywhere."
The Verge Senior Editor has confirmed the datamine is legit and the t-shirt texture files are in the game.
Hi-Fi Rush released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023.
I can confirm that the Hi-Fi Rush datamine is legit and these t-shirt texture files are in the game. It looks like Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch https://t.co/hy6BUjOV4Z pic.twitter.com/WjgPk2bIqH— Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 1, 2024
Everyone should play this game if it goes multiplatform!!! A smile never left my face throughout my entire playthrough, and I highly recommend playing with headphones. Really helps get you into rhythm with the beat, plus just a killer soundtrack. If it wasn't for Baldur's Gate 3, Hi-Fi Rush would've been my GOTY for 2023.
I'm wondering if Microsoft is exiting the console business entirely after this round and is just trying to recoup on some investments here and there.
That would be great and all MS studio's can be exclusive to PC instead.
Well considering the Xbox is just a pc at this rate with a bad operating system
I failed to see how this would be "great" for Microsoft's studio be exclusives to PC?
It would make a lot of their recent improvements in Japan, in particular with their recent relationship with Square Enix completely pointless lol. Not to mention ruin their goals of $32 billion in revenue by 2030 since hardware sales, third-party game sales, and microtransactions play into that. Many forget that most games available on Xbox are not available in Game Pass and the majority of Game Pass subscriptions are on console. But also, Hi-Fi is a AA niche game that was never meant to sell consoles, so it's not really hurting anyone besides vocal console warriors.
Either way, I'm sure there are some that would be ecstatic to see Xbox leave the console business.
Very unlikely. The most recent leaks suggest that Xbox is simply going to pull the plug on this generation early (mid-gen refresh consoles were reportedly cancelled), and launch their next-gen console 2 years earlier than they had originally planned, in 2026 instead of 2028. So they're not giving up on hardware entirely, they just realized that this gen is a wash as there is no hope of them gaining much marketshare on Sony, so they want to get a headstart on next-gen Xbox 360 style. Rumor is they are porting HiFi to other platforms to grow it's fanbase so that those on other consoles will want to buy the next-gen Xbox to play HiFi Rush 2.
From what I've heard they are not planning to leave the console business. However their strategy is changing and there will be less investment into their hardware business in terms of exclusive software.
They are becoming more reliant on Game Pass but I don't think that means they are ready to exit yet.