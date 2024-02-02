Rumor: Dataminer Finds Potential Evidence Hi-Fi Rush is Coming to PS5 and Switch - News

Tumblr user random-cattai has datamined the latest update for Hi-Fi Rush finding textures for recently added t-shirts to the game and two unreleased ones.

Four of the t-shirts are available on all current versions of the game, while each platform also gets its own exclusive one. The Xbox exclusive one is a green t-shirt with the text "Shadow Dropped," the Epic Games Store one says "This is Simply Unreal Epic!," and the Steam one says "Be Positive (Overwhelmingly)."

The dataminer has found two new t-shirts suggesting the game could be coming to the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. The potential PS5 t-shirt is blue features the text "I'm Here Baby," while the potential Switch shirt is red with the text "Rock Out! Anywhere."

The Verge Senior Editor has confirmed the datamine is legit and the t-shirt texture files are in the game.

Hi-Fi Rush released for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in January 2023.

I can confirm that the Hi-Fi Rush datamine is legit and these t-shirt texture files are in the game. It looks like Hi-Fi Rush is coming to PS5 and Nintendo Switch https://t.co/hy6BUjOV4Z pic.twitter.com/WjgPk2bIqH — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 1, 2024

