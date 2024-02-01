Report: Several European Retailers No Longer Stocking Physical Xbox Games - News

Several European retailers are no longer stocking physical Xbox games, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring who spoke on the GamesIndustry Microcast.

He said the reason for this is due to how much of a digital console Xbox has become and it doesn't make sense to stock physical games for a console that most people buy digital games for.

"I got told by a major publisher just before Christmas, that across Europe, several retailers have started not listing Xbox anymore," said Dring (via VideoGamesChronicle).

"So they’ve just started not stocking Xbox games anymore, Xbox is such a digital console, the physical performance of games is really low, and ultimately when you’re selling a console that most people are just downloading games for, it doesn’t really benefit the retailer very much.

"The margin on hardware is often quite small. I wasn’t able to corroborate that, I couldn’t find which retailer these are, but it was a proper senior European publishing boss who said it to me."

