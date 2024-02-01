Report: Several European Retailers No Longer Stocking Physical Xbox Games - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 806 Views
Several European retailers are no longer stocking physical Xbox games, according to the head of GamesIndustry Christopher Dring who spoke on the GamesIndustry Microcast.
He said the reason for this is due to how much of a digital console Xbox has become and it doesn't make sense to stock physical games for a console that most people buy digital games for.
"I got told by a major publisher just before Christmas, that across Europe, several retailers have started not listing Xbox anymore," said Dring (via VideoGamesChronicle).
"So they’ve just started not stocking Xbox games anymore, Xbox is such a digital console, the physical performance of games is really low, and ultimately when you’re selling a console that most people are just downloading games for, it doesn’t really benefit the retailer very much.
"The margin on hardware is often quite small. I wasn’t able to corroborate that, I couldn’t find which retailer these are, but it was a proper senior European publishing boss who said it to me."
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Microsoft have been moving in this direction for a while now. Having a diminished retail presence won't help mindshare or maketshare though.
Sad day. The same is happening in the US too, Starfield was recently delisted at Walmart, presumably as a trial run for delisting all Xbox physical games soon. Best Buy has been talking about delisting Xbox games too from what I've heard.
For me it is a good day. Digital is just so much better for so many reason. I have no problem if they want to keep producing plastic box (what a waste) but as we see on PC and now console digital games are just the future and more practical at so many level.
I would hoped that Nintendo would have done that a long time ago so I would not need to rebuy all my games that I owned from a previous generation just because they cannot read the media (like all those game on Nintendo online being emulated)
Resale value of physical will never be topped. I made so much money off physical games I just don't use.
The thing with digital is that you sometimes loose some parts of the OG experience of a game through time because of updates. I've played GTA IV on xbox series x recently (bought digitally) and because of changes with music radios afters 2018 due to copyrights I was glad in the end a friend of mine could borrow me a physical copy to live again the same experience I had in 2008...
yah they are so benefits, but to me the benefits (and potential) of digital outweigh them by far. anyway this is topic has been beaten to death :D So
The only thing that would make me okay with physical media in games becoming only limited releases and very niche would be if we could legally back up our digital games on the platforms. That way if there is an account, server, or miscellaneous issue one day, the game is still owned.
i went all digital on my xbox few years ago gamepass has killed it.. most games that come out for it are just boot discs you have to download most of the content anyway. im all physical on switch and PS5
I'm curious what effect this will have on game stop. Will gamestop sell game cards, or consoles if they can no longer entice people with used games?
Will they just go harder on Nintendo/Playstation products? Will brand stores work out a deal (small but still) with Nintendo/Playstation. Games on the shelves is free advertising after all.
Similar curiosity with Amazon. Amazon has a used game market. I don't know much about their digital market though. I'm sure how many people would buy from Amazon if they can get it directly from Xbox.
The remaining and future Xbox customers as a whole probably don't care enough for physical games to jump ship to Nintendo or PlayStation as their primary platform.
Game Pass has killed a lot of physical sales for Xbox, in addition to barely any data present on a lot of Xbox game discs and a changing market that is predominately digital distribution across the board.
MS Xbox One future comes to pass in the end. Considering they're promoting a service that cuts out retailers entirely, not surprising either.
Sony has been doing that too. Stop acting like Microsoft is the one pushing for this.
First of all, that’s a good thing, seriously having to produce those plastic box for no freaking reason other they people wanting to have some plastic box to collect dust is insane.
Secon Sony wanted exactly the same thing and we learned later that they changed their messaging after seeing the backlash on Xbox. If anything Microsoft is actually holding their ground.
As one who wanted to use their family sharing plan idea I was so upset at the internet making a big deal out of nothing and killed it. We can see today that the majority of games are all digital, on PC it is close to 99%, on console it is also by far the majority, people need to stop with this BS and preventing cool things to come out like the family/friend sharing.
If anything it shows that they were right. Their only mistake was to actually talk about it openly while the other stopped right away while pretending they did not want to do that too just because the vocal minority in the internet is so freaking loud ( and again last years showed that physical games are not that popular anymore and the majority of people goes for digital). Other than maybe being a bit too early, they were pretty much on point and we are just delaying the inevitable and preventing cool digital features like the sharing to come by doing that)
" Seriously having to produce those plastic box for no freaking reason other they people wanting to have some plastic box to collect dust is insane."
Stop acting like physical games have no benefits.
Collecting dust?
The argument about not being able to play a game anymore is so moot.. like this is like saying ‘what if an asteroid hits the planet’. Yeah it can happen but the probablility are very low. And if there are few games that are not playable anymore from the digital store for few, having a disk that does not load anyway in the new generation makes it pointless. What are the reason to buy a phisical game today? And yes you can say sharing maybe but this WAS something Microsoft wanted to allow digitally and it does because of the people crying.
The only ( and that’s really the only one I see) I to sale the game back but for me this is something that can be done (and again microsoft and Sony had ideas to allow that for digital too but it never happen because of the backlash)
I’m sorry but I believe, that other than collecting, digital is just better for so many reason. Maybe physical has few pros but they are hardly a good reason to keep producing them imo
It makes me wonder how the PC gamers survived for the past 20 years.. with very few to no physical release at all…
There have been a truckload of threads about this. I'm not going to repeat all that in a few lines, but it mainly boils down to a shift of power from the consumer to the producer. It's not just about games being unplayable anymore, it's way deeper.
Yah and it those truckload of threads people are also arguing for the same thing. No need to repeat yourself, I will not either. This is a pointless topic to argue.
I’m just happy physical is dying and we will finally move on from this nonsense. Sony is getting there too and I’m expecting Nintendo to follow (but way later). I’m good with that.
My post was really more or point out that Microsoft is not the ‘one’ that came up with that only.
Cool. However, this subject and post was about MS. Not sure why you are talking about Sony.
-
"Considering they're promoting a service that cuts out retailers entirely, not surprising either." That's you, saying that?
This is not Microsoft doing that, I brought Sony in the picture because both are doing it. This is not about console wars, it is about the industry going there.
Did they just stop selling games or did they stop selling the console itself as well?
Really? I mean lol
They are stopping to produce physical games as the majority of people buy games digitally. They will stop wasting resources for no reason basically