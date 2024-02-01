Dragon's Dogma 2 Action Trailer and Details Released - News

Capcom has released the action trailer and new details for for Dragon's Dogma 2.

Introducing the Warfarer vocation

Wield a greatsword, chant high-level magick, and deceive enemies with illusions. The Warfarer is a vocation that allows you to engage in combat while switching between the weapons of other vocations.

The Warfarer is a vocation exclusive to the main character, the Arisen. Warfarers can use all weapon types and learn the core skills of all vocations. It is the “ultimate vocation,” so to speak. Some vocations excel at close combat, or are skilled at support, and the Warfarer can utilize the strengths of each vocation as the situation demands. The Warfarer has the potential to release powerful combos, such as using Trickster skills to deceive enemies and open opportunities to chant powerful attack magick.

However, the Warfarer is not an all-mighty vocation. Their basic stats are not high, and they must carry many weapons in order to use their various skills. They will require the player’s skill to exploit strengths in different situations, or else the vocation will remain a lesser version of each of the respective vocations.

Only those who have honed their skills and adaptability will be able to bring out the full potential of this vocation.

Create an ice platform with your archistaff and attack the enemy with a greatsword. It is up to the player to connect combos utilizing different weapons.

Vocation maisters

Around the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, there are vocation maisters, who have mastered their respective vocations.

As you deepen your relationship with vocation maisters and earn their approval, they may grant you special tomes that will allow you to unlock new vocations or acquire skills known as “maister’s teachings”. Can you find all the vocation maisters?

Dragonsplague

Dragonsplague is a contagious disease-like status that infects Pawns under certain conditions. While affected, the Pawn’s basic stats will improve and their behavior will change. It spreads among Pawns on their travels between worlds, and in the early stages of the illness, the afflicted Pawn won’t fall ill, but rather displays abilities and confidence that exceed what they would normally have. In the later stages of the illness, however, the dragonsplague is said to result in devastating calamity. There is little information on dragonsplague in this world, and its veracity is questionable, nor is it clear what the devastating calamity refers to.

It seems to be a rare illness, but if someone in the party is unnaturally bossy or overly active, they may have contracted dragonsplague. Should you look for a cure? Or will you see it as a positive boost to their strength and continue your journey? Again, the decision is up to the player.

Dragon's Dogma 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 22, 2024. The standard edition is priced at $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be priced at $79.99 and include the base game and the "A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack" DLC.

