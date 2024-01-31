Silent Hill: The Short Message Out Now for PS5 for Free - News

/ 179 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Konami has released Silent Hill: The Short Message for free on the PlayStation 5 on the PlayStation Store.

View the launch trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Following messages from her friend Maya, Anita finds herself at a crumbling apartment block, infamous for rumors of suicides. Drawn inside, Anita soon finds her sense of reality shattered as she encounters bizarre, otherworldly spaces, haunted by a twisted monster. Maya's message was clear — "can't leave til you find it" — but what is it that Anita is really looking for?

An all-new, modern Silent Hill experience, powered by the latest in game technology, now available free to play exclusively on PlayStation 5.

View commentary videos from the developers below:

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles