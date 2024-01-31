Dave the Diver Headed to PS5 and PS4 in April, Free Godzilla DLC Announced - News

/ 209 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher and developer Mintrocket announced Dave the Diver will launch for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 in April, and the free Godzilla DLC will release on all platforms in May.

The game is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam.

View the PS5 and PS4 announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Welcome to DAVE THE DIVER, a marine adventure set in the mysterious Blue Hole. Explore the sea with Dave by day, and run a sushi restaurant at night. Uncover the secrets of the Blue Hole, and unwrap this deep sea mystery involving three friends, each with distinct personalities. New adventures await.

Explore the Mysterious Blue Hole

An enchanting sea full of all kinds of giant creatures and fish species. Aren’t you curious about marine creatures that you never know when and where they will appear? Collect fresh ingredients while avoiding the threat of menacing creatures. Wonderous marine ecosystems and mysterious ancient artifacts. A sea full of mysteries and puzzles.

A Sushi Restaurant Only Open at Night

Use the fresh ingredients you caught to make and sell special sushi! If word gets around, a special customer may pay a surprise visit. If you run a sushi restaurant and raise money, you can explore deeper!

Danger Lurks in the Deep Sea

Beware! The strange Blue Hole caused by an strange phenomenon harbors an unknown creature that awaits you. Always make sure your gear is well strengthened. It will be essential to defending yourself against giant creatures.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles