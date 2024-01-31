Destiny 2 Game DirectorJoe Blackburn is Leaving Bungie - News

The Destiny 2 game director Joe Blackburn via Twitter announced he will be leaving Bungie soon and Tyson Green will be taking over his role.

Green has been working at Bungie since the 1990s and worked as a level designer on 1999's Myth 2. He was the multiplayer design lead on Halo 3 and the game design lead on Destiny and Destiny 2.

"Next month, The Final Shape will be hitting one of its most critical internal milestones: a ritual we call the End-to-End playtest," said Blackburn. "This ritual has been a key part of development since Forsaken.

"It’s multiple days of consecutive internal playtesting that not only generates incredibly valuable closing feedback on everything coming this summer, but also spiritually kicks off a shift towards bug fixing and polish work.

"Heading into this milestone, I've gotten to play 100s of hours of The Final Shape, and what the world-class talent here at Bungie has created has quickly become of the things I'm most proud to have worked on throughout my career.

"This ritual will be especially meaningful to me personally, as it will also serve as a moment to pass the torch of Destiny 2 Game Director to the next era of leadership as I head on a new adventure outside the walls of Bungie.

"As we hit End-to-End next month, Tyson Green will take the reins as D2 Game Director. If you’ve followed Bungie for any length of time, you've heard his name. From Halo PvP to the creation of Exotic weapons in D1, Tyson has been a critical part of Bungie's legacy since Myth II.

"As a deeply invested Guardian before starting here at Bungie, getting to be a part of the Destiny 2 team has been the privilege of a lifetime. I am and will forever remain a lifelong Bungie fan and believer in what the teams within its walls are capable of.

"I've still got some time before I pass the torch, but as I look forward to taking a big break from social media, I know I'll see yall around the Tower. It is going to be great to play Destiny alongside all of you."

