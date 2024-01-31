Smalland: Survive the Wilds Releases February 15 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Merge Games announced Smalland: Survive the Wilds will leave Early Access and officially launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store on February 15

The game first released in Early Access for PC in March 2023.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

After centuries living underground, the Smallfolk emerge from their burrows to reclaim the Overland now that the giants have gone. Join the exodus as a vanguard in an epic adventure played at a tiny scale. Explore, scavenge, craft and build as you fight to gain a foothold in this hostile new world.

A New Perspective on Adventure

Scale skyscraper sized trees, scramble through cavernous cracks, explore dense forests, hazardous swamps and strange ruins, as you experience a huge open world from a new perspective.

Turn Nature to Your Adventure

Fight, tame and mount a variety of creatures. Leap huge distances on grasshoppers, fly over the treetops on birds, scurry through undergrowth on spiders. This world and its inhabitants are yours to conquer.

Survive Alone or Thrive Together

Play alongside friends with support for up to 10 players in multiplayer. Explore together, fight together, build together and survive the wilds as a team.

Build the Foundations of a New World

Scavenge or refine resources to construct encampments with multiple material tiers, from wood to stone and metal. Pick a favorite spot in the world and build, or scale vast trees and claim your own permanent settlement at the top.

Craft New Gear to Even the Odds

Collect powerful armors that provide you with resistances and abilities and mix them up to personalize your appearance. Add wings to your armor to fly and glide through the world, or swing from tree to tree with the grappling hook.

A Dynamic Ecosystem

Brave the elements with variable weather, including lethal storms, and changing seasons all requiring different survival techniques to avoid an early death.

Features:

A huge open sandbox world to explore from a tiny perspective.

Survive alone or work together with up to 10 players.

Tame and mount insects, spiders, birds and more in order to travel further and faster.

Explore at ground level or take to the skies.

Build your perfect Great Tree base that travels with you to new servers.

Discover Smallfolk lore through narrative quests and NPC encounters.

Dynamic weather and random events organically create a living environment.

Player upgrades and customization, warrior or builder—the choice is yours.

