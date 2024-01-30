MLB The Show 24 Releases March 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and Game Pass - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer San Diego Studio have announced MLB The Show 24 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Game Pass. It will launch on March 19.

Toronto Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the cover athlete. Details on the Collector's Edition will be revealed on February 6. Pre-orders for the Standard Edition are now open.

View the cover athlete reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Swing for the fences, experience game-deciding moments, become a legend and live out your baseball dreams in MLB The Show 24.

Everyone has a moment to own. Everyone has a story to tell. Unlock your moment. Own The Show.

It’s your show. Ready to own it?

Set out on the road to baseball greatness—whatever it is you want to achieve, MLB The Show 24 has got you covered.

Earn your call up from the minors to the big leagues and prove you’ve got what it takes at the top. Learn about known and unsung legends of the sport and take inspiration from their heroics. Hold your nerve when it matters and earn the right to be called World Series champions.

Chalk up the wins, pick yourself up after the losses. Whatever happens, know you left nothing in the dugout.

Celebrating History With Storylines

Celebrate and learn about baseball legends and their amazing stories. The Storylines mode transports you into baseball’s past to relive iconic moments of baseball’s unsung and unknown heroes. Experience career-defining moments through a combination of immersive gameplay and visual storytelling.

Road to the Show

Unlock your moment and build your career in the ultimate baseball role-playing experience. Become a ballplayer and journey from the minors to the majors to define your legacy.

Franchise

Manage, build, and lead your team to World Series glory to become an annual powerhouse in Franchise Mode. Experience new features providing more in-depth and dynamic gameplay from March to October.

March to October

Take control of your favorite team, focus on the key streamlined in-season moments and see if you can get to the Postseason and beyond.

Diamond Dynasty

Build your fantasy team of players from across all eras of baseball’s history as Diamond Dynasty returns for another season. Collect player cards, build your dream squad, and play head-to-head against other players online and offline while customizing your team’s look and home stadium.

Multiplayer

Gather your friends and face off in cross-platform play. Climb the leaderboards and compete against others online, or experience team glory together through online co-op play. With cross-progression, continue your progress and earn and use content on other console platforms.

