Highwater Releases March 14 for All Major Platforms

Publisher Rogue Games and developer Demagog Studio announced the climate change apocalypse turn-based strategy game, Highwater, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on March 14.

The game first released for iOS and Android via Netflix in March 2023.

Highwater is a whimsical, 3D adventure game with an isometric turn-based puzzle-combat system set in a flooded, post-apocalyptic world. Navigate by boat, discover islands, find new allies to help battle foes, and experience a humorous tale about friendship in this melancholic and atmospheric escape.



Amid the Great Climate Catastrophe, the flooded region of Hightower has become a kind of safe zone between the two dry regions: the nearly global ravaged land of the War Zone, and the fortified city of Alphaville, where the ultra-rich live behind giant walls.



With life on Earth becoming untenable for humans, and rumors of an escape to Mars floating around, Nikos begins a risky journey, picking up friends along the way. First to Hightower, then beyond to cross the impenetrable border of Alphaville, battling insurgents and stealing food along the way. Will Nikos and his friends manage to sneak onto the rocket in time?

Rich, Story-Driven Adventure

Earth may be flooded, but it’s one heck of a view on the water. With a sense of humor, determination, and some great tunes, Nikos and friends will work together to explore the water-filled environment around them and embark on an adventure to evacuate to Mars and start a new life.

3D Exploration & Discovery

Float along the vast waterways freely in your boat and explore the many different islands of a beautiful world where you’ll encounter danger, interact with fellow citizens, gather resources, and fight for a chance to escape to a new life.

Turn-Based Combat With A Twist

Take on your enemies in a classic turn-based combat system where careful tactics and puzzle solving will help you come out alive. Interact with the environment and items around you: knock down a tree, push a shopping cart into an enemy, or duck behind a turned over car to gain the advantage.

Original Radio Tunes

The world may be ending, but there's still time to enjoy some good tunes. As you cruise along the water, Highwater Pirate Radio is the key source not only of unique and original music, but also for commentary on your ticket to survival.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

