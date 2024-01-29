SPYxANYA: Operation Memories Releases June 28 for PS5, PS4, and Switch - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Groove Box Japan announced SPYxANYA: Operation Memories will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch worldwide on June 28.

The game will also launch a day earlier, June 27, in Asia for the same platforms. A PC version of the game will launch later this year.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Anya Forger has a new assignment from school: creating a photo diary!

Let’s collect memories by going to school on weekdays while going out to all sorts of exciting places like the beach or an art museum on days off, in search of subjects to photograph.

Take memorable pictures to complete her diary by living out the daily life as Anya in the world of SPYxFAMILY!

Will Anya be able to complete her photo diary?

Experience the World Through Anya’s Eyes

Tasked with making a photo diary as an assignment for Eden College, players must take memorable pictures of Anya to complete her diary from the series through outings including parks, beaches, dog parks, aquariums, and museums.

Take Pictures When Anya Finds Something Interesting

Find something that catches Anya’s attention to capture memorable pictures of her, her family, and her friends. Good pictures will be saved as Anya’s memories.

All Fun and Mini-Games

A variety of more than 15 mini-games are available to players. Experience fun games based on familiar scenes from the anime – ranging from peanut-themed bowling to rhythm training with Yor to earn points and get costumes and outing items.

Create a Memorable Style

Customize the Forgers with unlockable costumes and other items to create a memorable style. Also use the game’s photo mode to take the perfect portrait of the Forger family.

