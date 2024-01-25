Metroidvania Airhead Releases February 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Luna - News

/ 213 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher HandyGames and developers Octato and Massive Miniteam announced the Metroidvania game, Airhead, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and Amazon Luna on February 12 for $19.99 / €19.99 / £17.49.

The game will also launch at a later date on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Players will experience a complex, personal story of companionship and discovery in a sprawling interconnected world. After being ripped apart by a mysterious machine, the symbiotic being Head is slowly but surely deflating, but the unassuming Body—witnessing the tragedy – bravely takes the fate of Head on its shoulders, with the two becoming Airhead. You play as Airhead, and relying on air tanks to keep the Head inflated, it is a race against time to find the mysterious machine and save Head no matter the cost. However, as players explore the world they will uncover the mystery of what connects Head, the air tanks, and the technology that litters the world.

Exploring the beautifully crafted environments, players will unlock new puzzles that will require logic and creativity to solve, using the environment, technology and the various air tanks to keep Head alive. New upgrades and abilities will be discovered as Airhead explores the dark caverns and ancient ruins of this mysterious world, while meeting a myriad of creatures who may want to help or hinder your journey.

Features:

A beautiful art-style, embracing bold color and bleak shadow.

An immersive 2.5D platform experience.

Exploration in a Metroidvania-style world, full of secrets and hidden paths.

Challenging puzzles, exploring the unique mechanics of a detachable head full of air.

Many powerful abilities to discover, each giving access to new areas and puzzles.

A personal story of companionship, discovery, and responsibility.

A myriad of creatures and machines to hinder and help you on your adventure.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles