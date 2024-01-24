The Last of Us Part II Remastered Debuts in 3rd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Hogwarts Legacy has retaken first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending January 20, 2024.

There were two new releases in the top 10 this week. The Last of Us Part II Remastered debuted in third place and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown debuted in fourth place.

EA Sports FC 24 dropped one spot to second place, Mortal Kombat 1 dropped two spots to fifth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is down from fifth to sixth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is down one spot to seventh place and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate fell four spots to eighth place. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga shot up the charts to ninth place, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 The Last of Us Part II Remastered - NEW Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown - NEW Mortal Kombat 1 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

