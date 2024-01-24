PS5 System Update Out Now - Adds New Party and Audio Features - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment have released a system update - Version: 24.01-08.60.00 - for the PlayStation 5.

The system software update adds new features to Parties, updated the device software for the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds, improved the system software performance and stability, and improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Check out the patch notes below:

Version: 24.01-08.60.00

We've added new features in Parties . In the Parties tab, you can now see the list of parties you've joined in the past. You can easily restart a party just by selecting it from the Recent list.

We've updated the device software for the PULSE Explore wireless earbuds. You can now use the sound equalizer feature. You can now use the sidetone feature, which makes it easier for you to hear your own voice in voice chats.

When you have a PULSE Explore wireless earbuds nearby, a notification will now appear to let you connect to them quickly. You can now easily switch the connection from your PC to your PS5 through this notification.

We've improved system software performance and stability.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

