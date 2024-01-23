Freedom Planet 2 Releases April 4 for All Major Consoles - News

Publishers XSEED Games and Marvelous Europe, and developer GalaxyTrail announced Freedom Planet 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 4 for $24.99.

The PS5 and PS4 version support cross-play, while the Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One versions supports Smart Delivery. Pre-orders on the Nintendo eShop are currently live and include a 10 percent discount.

The game first released for PC via Steam in September 2022.

View the console release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

A newly released video showcases the four playable heroines racing across levels with the franchise’s signature high-speed pixel platforming to save Avalice from the ancient water dragon Merga, and her plans to destroy the moon! The video also showcases the new, fan-requested ‘Boss Rush’ mode, which will be included in all console versions of Freedom Planet 2 and added to the PC version simultaneously upon release. These new challenges will be accessible from the in-game Battlesphere, bringing the total number of challenges and modes available up to 20. ‘Boss Rush’ will feature two divisions with 17 deadly bosses each to challenge Lilac, Carol, Milla, or Neera in a marathon of speed and skill. Players able to best both boss divisions will unlock access to a special in-game VIP room with Easter eggs for dedicated Freedom Planet fans.

Return to the vibrant world of Avalice to battle an ancient threat in the long-awaited sequel to the surprise indie action–platformer hit, Freedom Planet. In the years since the events of the original game, our three heroines have refined their signature abilities, making them more formidable than ever before. Take advantage of Lilac’s speed with her Dragon Boost, reach new heights with Carol’s Jump Disc or motorcycle, or take a more measured approach with Milla’s shield. And all-new playable character Neera won’t be left out in the cold, as she can use her powerful Frost Arts to punish foes. Like its predecessor, this high-speed platforming adventure delivers exhilarating momentum-based action, but advances the formula with new gameplay systems and enhancements.

With 24 expertly designed stages, an ambitiously expanded Adventure mode, retro-but-refined 2D visuals, and the addition of the highly requested Boss Rush mode, Freedom Planet 2 is the indie darling grown up to become a true platforming power.

