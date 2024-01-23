Roguelite Strategy Game Sakura and the Airyvixen Announced for PC - News

Developers SimonCreative and Storia have announced roguelite strategy gamem Sakura and the Airyvixen, for PC via Steam. It will launch in Q2 2024.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

A roguelite full of strategy, cultivation, and cute girls!

Sakura and the Airyvixen is an anime-inspirated roguelite with cute girls and strategy to spare! Cultivate an adorable team of fighters, then lead them through challenging gauntlets to ultimate victory!

A Mysterious Plot

Craziness erupts in a small, peaceful town, forcing everyone into a battle royale! Adventure together with a party of cuties and get to the bottom of all this chaos.

Strategic Dice Battles

Roll the dice on your character’s turn to rack up action points, then spend those points on special moves and abilities! You’ll have to use your points wisely if you want to take down every new enemy in your path.

Dozens of Different Character Types

Customize and cultivate a team of unique fighters, matching their strengths against enemy weaknesses in tense 3v3 battles!

Roguelite Design

Fight your way through a new map each time you play, forging your own path forwards. Will you choose to face powerful enemies for epic rewards, or take the easier route? Each choice brings you one step closer to success… or failure!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

