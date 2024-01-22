Brotato Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and Xbox One on January 30 - News

Developer Blobfish announced Brotato will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox one on January 30. It was previously announced it will launch on Xbox Game Pass on the same day.

Read details on the game below:

A spaceship from Potato World crashes onto an alien planet. The sole survivor: Brotato, the only potato capable of handling 6 weapons at the same time. Waiting to be rescued by his mates, Brotato must survive in this hostile environment.

Features:

Auto-firing weapons by default with a manual aiming option.

Fast runs (under 30 minutes).

Dozens of characters available to customize your runs (one-handed, crazy, lucky, mage and many more).

Hundreds of items and weapons to choose from (flamethrowers, SMGs, rocket launchers or sticks and stones).

Survive waves lasting 20 to 90 seconds each and kill off as many aliens as you can during that time.

Collect materials to gain experience and get items from the shop between waves of enemies.

Accessibility options: tweak the health, damage and speed of enemies so the difficulty is right for you.

