Action Roguelite Spiritfall to Leave Early Access on February 28

Developer Gentle Giant announced the fast-paced action roguelite with combat inspired by platform fighters, Spiritfall, will leave Early Access and launch for PC via Steam on February 28.

Spiritfall is a fast-paced action roguelite with combat inspired by platform fighters. Slash, smash, launch, and wall-splat a multitude of enemies using an ever-changing arsenal of divine powers.

A Platform Fighter Roguelike

Spiritfall combines tight Platform Fighter combat, nimble movement, and roguelite mechanics into one! Traverse dangerous regions and unleash deadly combos through a randomly generated map.

Divine Synergies Await

The divine spirits offer powerful blessings that enhance your abilities in combat, discover your favorite abilities, and experiment with unique builds.

Grow Stronger from Defeat

Death is only a temporary setback, reawaken stronger than before at the Sanctum and continue your adventure. Use the resources you gathered to upgrade your skills, unlock unique powers, and equip mighty weapons.

Meet Mysterious Characters

NPCs can be encountered throughout your journey, some will even return to the Sanctum and help you on your quest. Others may not be as friendly…

Powered by the Community

New content and features are added regularly as we polish and improve upon the game based on your feedback! Follow the game’s development by joining our Discord server or newsletter.

