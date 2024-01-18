The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road Expansion Releases June 3 for PC and June 18 for Consoles - News

Publisher Bethesda Softworks and developer ZeniMax Online Studios have announced The Elder Scrolls Online: Gold Road expansion will launch for PC on June 3, and for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on June 18.

View the cinematic announcement trailer below:

Read details on the expansion below:

Begin your journey and experience the unparalleled storytelling and lore of The Elder Scrolls. Explore Tamriel—a massive living universe where your choices shape your adventure. Go it solo or with friends and allies as you explore, quest, craft, and roleplay in a world where you can customize your abilities and gear to suit any playstyle. No game subscription required—buy once, play anytime.

Gold Road

Brand-New Elder Scrolls Story – For the first time in The Elder Scrolls Online, a new Daedric Prince walks Tamriel. Forgotten to even her most devout followers, Ithelia has returned. Why has she returned now? And what are her followers’ plans for West Weald? Embark on an adventure to preserve reality before the threads of fate unravel in Ithelia’s wake.

– For the first time in The Elder Scrolls Online, a new Daedric Prince walks Tamriel. Forgotten to even her most devout followers, Ithelia has returned. Why has she returned now? And what are her followers’ plans for West Weald? Embark on an adventure to preserve reality before the threads of fate unravel in Ithelia’s wake. Explore a New Zone – Venture into West Weald, an Imperial region last seen in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, now threatened by the encroaching Valenwood jungle and Daedric incursions. Defend the Colovian capital city of Skingrad, investigate the wilds of the Dawnwood, and explore ancient Ayleid ruins and the mountainous Colovian Highlands, all endangered by the chaos of Ithelia’s return.

– Venture into West Weald, an Imperial region last seen in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, now threatened by the encroaching Valenwood jungle and Daedric incursions. Defend the Colovian capital city of Skingrad, investigate the wilds of the Dawnwood, and explore ancient Ayleid ruins and the mountainous Colovian Highlands, all endangered by the chaos of Ithelia’s return. Scribing – Delve into the heart of magic itself with Scribing, a unique system that allows you to customize your playstyle in new and exciting ways. Collect special skills and modify their effects and functionality to make them yours. With Scribing, you truly have the freedom and power to play your way.

– Delve into the heart of magic itself with Scribing, a unique system that allows you to customize your playstyle in new and exciting ways. Collect special skills and modify their effects and functionality to make them yours. With Scribing, you truly have the freedom and power to play your way. Discover Greater Adventure! – Dive into a challenging new 12-person trial called the Lucent Citadel, contend with dangerous world events and bosses, immerse yourself in captivating new delves and public dungeons, earn unique in-game rewards, and much more.

Collection

Pre-purchase The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Gold Road or The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Collection: Gold Road to get instant access to all major Chapter zones, biomes and quest arcs from across Tamriel. The Collection: Gold Road and Deluxe Collection: Gold Road includes the base game, Gold Road, and all previous Chapters, as below (plus Deluxe items for those who get the Deluxe Collection: Gold Road).

Unlocks in June 2024: Gold Road

Unlocks instantly: Necrom High Isle Blackwood Greymoor Elsweyr Summerset Morrowind Base game



Those who pre-purchase The Elder Scrolls Online Upgrade: Gold Road or The Elder Scrolls Online Deluxe Upgrade: Gold Road will receive the Gold Road Chapter—or Gold Road Chapter and Deluxe items, respectively—these versions do not include the previous Chapters or the base game.

