Avowed Releases Fall 2024 for Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Game Pass

posted 30 minutes ago

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer Obsidian Entertainment during the Xbox Developer_Direct announced Avowed will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass this Fall, as well as providing a deep dive into the game.

Set in the fictional world of Eora that was first introduced to players in the Pillars of Eternity franchise, Avowed is a first-person fantasy RPG from the award-winning team at Obsidian Entertainment. You are the envoy of Aedyr, a distant land, sent to investigate rumors of a spreading plague. You discover a personal connection to the land itself and an ancient secret that threatens to destroy everything. Can you save the island and your soul from the forces threatening to tear them asunder?

The Weird and Wonderful Living Lands

As an envoy of the kingdom of Aedyr, you are sent to the far-off island known as the Living Lands to investigate rumors of a spreading plague. The island itself is full of mysteries and secrets, danger and adventure, and choices and consequences. The Living Lands is a place that feels foreign at all times yet somewhat intrinsic to you as it feels the island itself is calling out to you for help. Explore an island home to many different environments and landscapes, each with their own unique ecosystem.

Visceral Combat to Play Your Way

Face the many dangerous creatures inhabiting the Living Lands in any way you desire. Mix and match swords, spells, guns, and shields to make quick work of enemies. Freeze an enemy in their place then smash them with your axe. Dig into your grimoire for spells to trap an enemy so you can follow up with a blow from your sword. Bash an enemy with your shield to stun them before driving your sword into them and kicking them off a cliff. How you approach each engaging combat situation is up to you.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

