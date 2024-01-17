Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story Releases February 21 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Riot Forge and developer Lazy Bear Games announced Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG on February 21 for $24.99.

A Deluxe Edition will be available for $29.99. It includes the base game and the following DLC: the Poro Pet skin pack, Backpack House Skin Pack, Particle Effect Trails Pack and Secret Menu Pack.

A Collector's Edition is will be available for $149.99. It includes five Yordle figurines, a Bandle Center diorama Kit, a sticker set, a wooden pin set, a notebook, a hardcover art book, a special Collector’s Edition box, and all the content included in the Deluxe edition.

In Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story, fans can play as their own Yordle—one of the many fuzzy and quirky inhabitants of Bandle City. When Bandle City’s portal network malfunctions and their world is thrown into chaos, only you can restore the balance. Players can gather, craft and throw whimsical parties to fulfill quests with Teemo, Tristana, Veigar and many more beloved League of Legends champions to rescue Bandle City and reunite its inhabitants. With its laid-back experience, the game will appeal to a wide audience of League enthusiasts, “cozy game” players and more.

