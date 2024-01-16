PS5 Sales Up 66% YoY in Europe in December 2023, EA Sports FC 24 Top-Selling Game - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has taken first place on the Europe charts for December 2023, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the game are down 11.5 percent compared to 2022's FIFA 23.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is down to second place in its second month. Sales for the game are below the performance of previous entries in the Call of Duty franchise. However, it does remain an important seller in Europe.

Hogwarts Legacy came in third place and had its second biggest month with only the launch month having sold more units.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder remained in fourth place with sales down slightly compared to November. The game has been a consistent seller since its October release.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora debuted in sixth place with sales about half of Ubisoft's other big Q4 2023 release - Assassin's Creed Mirage.

There were 26.6 million video games sold in Europe in December. December 2022 was a five week month, so if you align the weeks, sales improved 3.6 percent year-on-year.

Console sales in the tracked European markets for December (over the same four-week period) are up nearly 16 percent year-on-year to 1.27 million consoles sold. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console with sales up nearly 66 percent year-on-year. The Nintendo Switch was the second best-selling console with sales down seven percent year-on-year. The Xbox Series X|S came in third place with sales down more than 19 percent year-on-year.

There were also 3.5 million accessories and other add-on products sold in December, which is up 11 percent year-on-year.

Top 10 Games in Europe in December 2023, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 3 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 4 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Ubisoft) 7 Red Dead Redemption 2 (Rockstar) 8 Spider-Man 2 (Sony) 9 Mario Kart 8: Deluxe (Nintendo)* 10 Assassin's Creed Mirage (Ubisoft) *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

