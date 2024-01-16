Frostpunk 2 Releases for PC in First Half of 2024, Later for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S - News

Publisher and developer 11 bit studios announced Frostpunk 2 will launch for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG, and for PC Game Pass in the first half of 2024.

The game will launch later for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass.

View the gameplay trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The sequel comes as a highly-anticipated follow-up to 11 bit studios’ original city-builder which earned praise for its skillful blend of strategy gameplay and emergent, emotional narrative. Releasing this year, Frostpunk 2 remains focused on the story of a people dealing with harsh realities. As it is in life, some individuals wield more driving force than others, but when you’re trying to ensure the sustainability and survival of your City, that power provides little relief.

As a Steward in Frostpunk 2, you will oversee an ever-growing metropolis and be required to carefully weigh the needs and demands of its society. Your people are concerned with the fate of their children and crimes on the streets. They complain about unhealthy squalor, escalated by industrial growth, but need places to work. And what if you cannot afford to reward their toil with food and shelter or take care of their health? You can’t please everyone and when radical factions start rising, it only takes a tiny spark for the boiling tension to blow up.

Thirty years after the Great Storm, the tyranny has ended. The delegates can vote, with or without certain persuasions, to pass laws to fulfill people’s will and steer the entire City into one of many futures.

All this with a mantra echoing in everyone’s minds: The City must not fall.

But will you be the one to persist and witness its triumph?

