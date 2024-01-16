By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Medieval Boomer Shooter Witch Rise Launches on Consoles January 19

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games and Brazilian developer lightUP announced this week that the sword-and-sorcery boomer shooter, Witch Rise, arrives on consoles this week. The fantasy first-person shooter, which originally launched on PC last year, promises pixel graphics and "no-frills, straightforward" action in a medieval setting.

Witch Rise tells the tale of a young girl gifted with magic-casting abilities. Jealous of the girl's raw power, an old Witch transforms her into a little pig. Players control the porcine heroine as she embarks on a quest to overcome the curse. But before she can recover her human form, she must first find four magic staffs...

Features

  • First-person shooter gameplay
  • Medieval fantasy inspired themes
  • Travel through four different biomes
  • Cute 2D pixelated graphics set on a 3D world
  • Explore the world and choose between many alternative paths
  • Find items and level up

Witch Rise lands on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on January 19 for $4.99.


