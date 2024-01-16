Medieval Boomer Shooter Witch Rise Launches on Consoles January 19 - News

Indie publisher Ratalaika Games and Brazilian developer lightUP announced this week that the sword-and-sorcery boomer shooter, Witch Rise, arrives on consoles this week. The fantasy first-person shooter, which originally launched on PC last year, promises pixel graphics and "no-frills, straightforward" action in a medieval setting.

Witch Rise tells the tale of a young girl gifted with magic-casting abilities. Jealous of the girl's raw power, an old Witch transforms her into a little pig. Players control the porcine heroine as she embarks on a quest to overcome the curse. But before she can recover her human form, she must first find four magic staffs...

Features

First-person shooter gameplay

Medieval fantasy inspired themes

Travel through four different biomes

Cute 2D pixelated graphics set on a 3D world

Explore the world and choose between many alternative paths

Find items and level up

Witch Rise lands on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on January 19 for $4.99.

