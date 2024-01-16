Medieval Boomer Shooter Witch Rise Launches on Consoles January 19 - NewsEvan Norris , posted 2 hours ago / 195 Views
Indie publisher Ratalaika Games and Brazilian developer lightUP announced this week that the sword-and-sorcery boomer shooter, Witch Rise, arrives on consoles this week. The fantasy first-person shooter, which originally launched on PC last year, promises pixel graphics and "no-frills, straightforward" action in a medieval setting.
Witch Rise tells the tale of a young girl gifted with magic-casting abilities. Jealous of the girl's raw power, an old Witch transforms her into a little pig. Players control the porcine heroine as she embarks on a quest to overcome the curse. But before she can recover her human form, she must first find four magic staffs...
Features
- First-person shooter gameplay
- Medieval fantasy inspired themes
- Travel through four different biomes
- Cute 2D pixelated graphics set on a 3D world
- Explore the world and choose between many alternative paths
- Find items and level up
Witch Rise lands on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch on January 19 for $4.99.
