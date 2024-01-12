Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

/ 102 Views

by, posted 23 minutes ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III taken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 31, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy is in second place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is in third place, and EA Sports FC 24 is un fourth place. Grand Theft Auto V is in fifth place and NBA 2K24 is in sixth place.

Need For Speed: Heat is in seventh place and Elden Ring is in eighth place. It Takes Two is in ninth place and EA Sports UFC 5 is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Need For Speed: Heat Elden Ring It Takes Two EA Sports UFC 5

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles