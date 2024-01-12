Sand Land Launches April 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, and PC - News

/ 130 Views

by, posted 36 minutes ago

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer ILCA announced Sand Land will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in Japan on April 25 and worldwide on April 26.

View the release date trailer below:

The game will be available in multiple editions:

Standard (Physical, Digital) – $59.99

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus downloadable content Survivalist Camo Pack – Customize vehicles with three special colors. Colors can be applied to all customizable vehicles. (Vehicle color customization will be available after unlocking Paint Shop in Spino.)

Deluxe Edition (Digital) – $69.99

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus downloadable content Survivalist Camo Pack – Customize vehicles with three special colors. Colors can be applied to all customizable vehicles. (Vehicle color customization will be available after unlocking Paint Shop in Spino.)

Downloadable content My Room Furniture Set: Army Base – (Available after unlocking Furniture Store in Spino.) My Room Furniture Set: Hideout – (Available after unlocking Furniture Store in Spino.) Speed Demon Pack – Tank weapons and six consumables. Beelzebub Decal Set – Five tank stickers.



Collector’s Bundle (Physical, Bandai Namco Store) – $129.99

A copy of the game

Pre-order bonus downloadable content Survivalist Camo Pack – Customize vehicles with three special colors. Colors can be applied to all customizable vehicles. (Vehicle color customization will be available after unlocking Paint Shop in Spino.)

Game-exclusive customizable Beelzebub figurine by S.H. Figurarts

Read details on the game below:

Dive into a desert world where both humans and demons suffer from an extreme water shortage—Sand Land. Meet the Fiend Prince Beelzebub, his chaperone Thief, and the fearless Sheriff Rao, and follow the team on an extraordinary adventure in search of the Legendary Spring hidden in the desert. The end is only the beginning, as beyond this arid ground lies a new realm to explore.

In this action RPG, players will find a nostalgic and heartwarming world created by Akira Toriyama, where you will become the main character Beelzebub. Learn how to control his powers and lead your company of heroic misfits exploring the legendary world ofSand Land. Beware of the many dangers that populate it: between bandits, fierce wildlife, and the Royal Army, reaching the spring won’t be easy! Use your tact and imagination to develop tanks and other vehicles that will help you navigate this vast land, using a wide array of part combinations.

Vehicles From Beyond Your Imagination

Unlock vehicles that can be leveled-up with various mechanic parts including weapons, engines, and suspensions. Design and operate a large variety of vehicles including Battle Tanks with powerful cannons, Motorbikes that speed through deserts, and Jump-bots that bounce over rivers to explore every corner of the continent.

Become the Savior the World Needs

Develop your basecamp in the city of Spino, as you build relationships with its inhabitants. As you bring the exiled people of the desert to Spino, watch the town and its capabilities grow. Listen to their requests and wishes, and unlock useful materials and city features.

Adventure Beyond the Dunes

Travel through Sand Land and its canyons, unveil its secrets, overcome all obstacles, and find the entrance to an unknown world.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles