Palworld Arrives in Early Access for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC, and Game Pass on January 19

posted 1 hour ago

Developer Pocket Pair announced the open-world survival crafting game, Palworld, will launch in Early Access for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on January 19.

View the Early Access release date announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Palworld is an open-world survival crafting game that supports up to 32 players and is set in a world where mysterious creatures called “Pals” live.

Along your adventures, you will encounter many Pals. Capture them, make them work, fight, breed and even sell them. You can adventure in a large world alongside your Pals.

Over 100 Pals

In Palworld, mysterious creatures called “Pal” live in the wild. There are also many rare pals such as subspecies, bosses, legends, lucky pals, etc. Additionally, more Pals will continue to be added in future updates.

Capture and Train Pals

Every pal has a special skill for you to utilize. There are also Pals that can fly and Pals that can use guns!

Vast Open World and many Dungeons to Explore

There are various areas such as plains, deserts, snowy mountains, and volcanoes, and the pals living there are all different. There are also many dungeons with hidden treasures and special pals. Set out on a great adventure in search of unknown treasures and unknown pals.

Fight Against Leaders of Hostile Factions and Field Bosses

As you explore the vast open world, you may come across giant Pals. In addition, each biome has a hostile faction based there, whose leaders stand in your way and won’t back down without a fight.

Fight Alongside Pals using a Wide Variety of Weapons

From traditional weapons such as bows and swords to modern weapons such as assault rifles and rocket launchers. Some pals can use heavy weapons such as Gatling guns and missile launchers!

Build a Base

Leave production, farming, cooking, power generation, etc. to your pals. Pals work in ways that suit their personalities. However, pals are also living creatures like us. If you forget to give them food and rest, it will negatively affect their motivation.

Supports Multiplayer for up to 32 Players

Palworld can be played alone as well as multiplayer. By forming a guild and cooperating with your friends, you can adventure together towards a common goal. Player Battles will be implemented in a future update.

