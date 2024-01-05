Grime Headed to Switch on January 25 - News

Publisher Akupara Games and developer Clove Bite announced the Metroidvania game, Grime, will launch for the Nintendo Switch on January 25. The Parting Shade DLC will release for free on the same day on all platforms.

The game is already available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG.

Read details on the game below:

Grime has rooted itself in the Metroidvania playerscape with its anatomical horror, soulslike leveling progression, and innovative parry system. Creative Director, Yarden Weissbrot, saw the opportunity, the hunger, the drive for more Grime and wanted to deliver on that possibility as his deep knowledge of the metroidvania playerscape saw that something was missing. This allowed developer Clover Bite the ability to fill that hole and create Grime Definitive Edition, the ultimate way to explore Grime including the base game and three free downloadable contents: “Colors of Rot,” “Tinge of Terror,” and the newly introduced, “Parting Shade.”

In Grime, you control a nameless embodiment of destruction—hacking and slashing your way through an aberrant landscape where rock-formed monsters rule. Armed with various “living weapons” and a black hole head, you consume the essence of the fallen to strengthen your vessel and unlock powerful upgrades.

Eye-Popping Surrealism

Uncover mysterious secrets in weeping caves and face-covered deserts. Meet otherworldly characters in distinct civilizations across an organic, interconnected world – all rendered in unearthly 3D. Face foes born of the world itself, and swallow them whole.

Death-Defying Combat

Punish enemies by parrying their attacks, smash them from the ground or even airborne, and absorb them to grow your strength as you wage war on a living world.

Living Weapons

Seamlessly swap weapons made of living creatures that mutate form during combat, from jawed axes to centipede whips.

Unique Skill Progression

Hunt down and absorb challenging monsters to improve your skills and bring true customization to your playstyle.

Challenge Astonishing Bosses

Defeat creatures dozens of times your size. Adapt to their strategies, withstand their assault, and consume them to gain game-changing abilities that affect both combat and traversal.

Colors of Rot

Discover new abilities, new weapons, and new enemies that are champing at the bit just to get a piece of you. Explore Childbed and discover the horrifying mysteries that lie within.

New Game Plus

Old foes challenge you in new ways. Surpass your limits and upgrade weapons and traits with infinite progression. Find and fight a formidable secret boss.

