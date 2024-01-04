The Last of Us Part II Remastered Dev: Players Are Not Ready for How Stressful the Survival Mode is - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog are set to release The Last of Us Part II Remastered later this month for the PlayStation 5.

The remaster of the PS4 game included a new roguelike survival mode called No Return. Del Walker, senior character artist at Naughty Dog, via Twitter stated that players are not ready for how "stressful" the survival mode is and does not recommend it for those who have "weak hearts."

"I don't think you guys are ready for just how STRESSFUL the survive mode is for our [The Last of Us Part II Remastered] title," said Del Walker. "Not recommended for weak hearts."

I don't think you guys are ready for just how STRESSFUL the survive mode is for our #TLOU2remastered title. Not recommended for weak hearts https://t.co/g3G5pM3SFR — Del Walker 🇵🇸 (@TheCartelDel) January 4, 2024

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will launch for the PlayStation 5 on January 19, 2024.

