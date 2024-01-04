Hideki Kamiya: 'I Want to Get a Job Making Games So That I Can Have a Meal' - News

Platinum Games co-founder Hideki Kamiya left the company in September 2023 and in an interview with Japanese magazine Famitsu stated he wants to get a new job in 2024 making games so that he "can have a meal."

"I want to get a job making games so that I can have a meal," said Kamiya via VideoGamesChronicle.

Kamiya at Platinum Games over saw franchises like Bayonetta and Astral Chain. Before he co-founded Platinum in 2006 he worked at Capcom as a director on Resident Evil 2, Devil May Cry. He also worked at its spin-off studio to develop Okami and Viewtiful Joe.

