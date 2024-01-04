Fallout Creator Tim Cain is Consulting on The Outer Worlds 2 - News

Fallout creator Tim Cain speaking with Rock, Paper, Shotgun revealed he is consulting with Obsidian Entertainment on The Outer Worlds 2. He plays through all the levels to give feedback to the developers and pays attention to the lore and comedic tone.

"There's stuff they're trying to do in the sequel, that of course I can't talk about, that I get pulled in on because it's similar to stuff I’ve done in the past," said Cain.

"Sometimes it's just me saying, 'I'm not gonna tell you what to do, but here are the pitfalls. Here are some of the huge, huge chasms that lie in your way, that you’re gonna have to wend around.'"

The Outer Worlds 2 was announced in June 2021 for the Xbox Series X|S and PC. Developer Obsidian is also working on Avowed, which is set to launch later this year for the Xbox Series X|S, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Game Pass.

