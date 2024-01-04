Action RPG Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade Arrives in October for All Major Platforms - News

posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Game Source Entertainment announced the action RPG with fantasy and roguelite elements, Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam in October.

Taking place during the Edo period, Yasha: Legends of the Demon Blade is an action RPG infused with fantasy elements and roguelite mechanics.

Immerse yourself in a realm brimming with authentic Japanese ambiance as you engage in seamless combo attacks against relentless demon adversaries.

Once upon a time, a delicate equilibrium existed between humans and demons. Despite occasional discord, both factions labored to uphold their dearly attained peace.

This equilibrium shattered when the sovereign of all demons, the "Nine-tailed Fox" arose, rallying demonkind to sow chaos across the mortal realm.

Embark on a journey in a chaotic world, confronting a myriad of demons, and seeking a path to reclaim peace. Through a series of adventures, piece together the truth behind the mystery and forge a path to restoration.



Replayable Multiple Stories

An Immortal Ninja, A Demon Emissary, A Monstrous Samurai... Each boasting utterly distinct combat techniques and unique storylines. Explore a diverse selection of exclusive weapons and captivating narratives, all set within the expansive realm of these three central characters!



Splendid Actions

Master an array of Demon Blades to combat the evil forces causing chaos across distant lands. Combine the powers of these weapons, collect hundreds of "Soul Orbs" infused with mysterious talents, and garner blessings from the Neko Shrine... craft your distinct strategy for each expedition!



Unlock Dream Recipes

Throughout your journey, you'll have the opportunity to gather various types of upgrade items. Beyond weapon components, you'll also come across ingredients for gourmet recipes. For an extra boost in strength, indulge in a bowl of fantastical ramen!



Let's Meet at the Demon Festival

In this colorful world, kind-hearted demons flourish, hosting festivals within alternate dimensions. Meet these powerful allies during each unique adventure and gain valuable rewards!



Challenge Hidden Stages

During your adventure, numerous secret areas are waiting to be unlocked. Test your limits and embrace high levels of difficulty within these challenging stages!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

