Roguelite Turn-Based Deckbuilder Lost in Fantaland Headed to PS5 and Switch in June - News

/ 249 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Publisher Game Source Entertainment announced the Roguelite turn-based deckbuilder, Lost in Fantaland, will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch in June.

The game first released for PC via Steam Early Access in September 2022.

View a trailer of the game below:

Read details on the game below:

Lost in Fantaland is a retro pixel-style roguelite game that blends deckbuilding and turn-based strategies on a checkerboard.

You can choose Warrior, Mage or Deceiver to explore the randomly generated world and fight on an eight-by-eight checkerboard.

You can build your powerful deck and collect a wealth of items and secret treasures in the adventure.

Go and defeat your enemies one by one!

Features:

The great blends of deckbuilding and checkerboard strategy creates a fresh feeling.

The creative card combination play method makes unexpected surprises.

Each adventure in the randomly generated world will be different and fresh.

Different gameplay by unique character classes.

A huge amount of cards, items and secret treasures to unlock and use.

Persistent upgrades and carryover between runs.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles