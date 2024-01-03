Dragon's Dogma 2 Director: 'Sorry for Making Everyone Wait so Long' - News

/ 380 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Dragon's Dogma 2 director Hideaki Itsuno in an interview in the latest issue of Play Magazine stated he wanted to work on the sequel right after the original launched in 2012.

"I’ve really wanted to be able to make a sequel right after [the original game] came out, so sorry for making everyone wait so long," said Itsuno via GamingBolt.

"I’ve been so grateful to see so many fans appreciate the quality of the game and support it for so many years. Having fans support the game – both inside Capcom and out – is definitely something that helped push the project towards realization."

Dragon's Dogma 2 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on March 22, 2024. The standard edition is priced at $69.99, while the Deluxe Edition will be priced at $79.99 and include the base game and the "A Boon for Adventurers – New Journey Pack" DLC.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles