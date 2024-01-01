EA Sports FC 24 Tops the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has remained first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending December 23, 2023.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up one spot to second place with sales up 17 percent, while Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to third place.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, and Nintendo Switch Sports remained in fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh places, respectively.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is up four spots to eighth place, Minecraft (NS) is up one spot to ninth place, and Grand Theft Auto V climbed seven spots to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Hogwarts Legacy Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Minecraft (NS) Grand Theft Auto V

