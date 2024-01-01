R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos Arrives in Fall 2024 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PS4, and PC - News

posted 1 hour ago

Granzella announced R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in Fall 2024.

As the Bydo continue to eliminate humanity, you must outsmart and outmaneuver them if the Space Corps has any hope of victory. That is, until you find yourself fighting alongside the very forces you were tasked with destroying…

R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos combines the side-scrolling, shoot ’em up action the series is known for with tactical, turn-based strategy gameplay for a one-of-a-kind R-Type experience! Remade in Unreal Engine 5, this two-game collection blasts its way onto Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC, with R-Type Tactics II also making its debut in the west for the first time! Deploy your forces across multiple campaigns, playing as both the Space Corps and the Bydo. You can also set your sights on competitive online play to see who the ultimate tactician really is. With hundreds of ships and levels to choose from between both games, along with branching missions and a new third campaign (all exclusive to R-Type Tactics II), R-Type Tactics I • II Cosmos is packed with out-of-this-world content!

New Frontiers

With the debut of R-Type Tactics II in the west, both titles make their way from the PSP to modern consoles for the first time!

Whose Side Are You On?

Multiple campaigns for each faction, as well as branching storylines in R-Type Tactics II, allow for a unique gameplay experience across both titles while fleshing out the world of R-Type and the origins of the sinister Bydo Empire.

Destroy the Competition

Face off against other players online in both R-Type Tactics I and R-Type Tactics II!

An Unreal Makeover

Both titles have been remade using Unreal Engine 5, creating a collection that’s both strategically engaging and visually enthralling!

