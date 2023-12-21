Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 95K and PS5 Sells 42K - Sales

posted 2 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) remained in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 94,682units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 17, 2023.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) remained in second place with sales of 62,617 units and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (NS) remained third place with sales of 35,161 units.

Pikmin 4 (NS) is up one spot to fourth place with sales of 34,876 units, while Super Mario RPG (NS) remained in fifth place with sales of 17,355 units. Minecraft (NS) is up two spots to sixth with sales of 16,983 units and WarioWare: Move It! (NS) remained seventh place with sales of 16,584 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to eighth place with sales of 16,405 units, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) is up from 10th to ninth place with sales of 1114,724,398 units, and Pokémon Scarlet / Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero rounds out the top 10 with sales of 13,516 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 94,643 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 42,316 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,430 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,479 units, and the 3DS sold 19 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 94,682 (1,327,663) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 62,617 (603,061) [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 35,161 (433,442) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 34,876 (1,040,438) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 17,355 (414,191) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 16,983 (3,355,750) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 16,584 (104,407) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,405 (5,585,146) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 14,724 (5,362,270) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 13,516 (41,222)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 62,868 (6,320,230) PlayStation 5 – 34,468 (4,225,963) Switch Lite – 15,948 (5,642,527) Switch – 15,827 (19,655,033) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 7,848 (656,951) PlayStation 4 – 2,430 (7,914,217) Xbox Series X – 1,239 (244,430) Xbox Series S – 240 (294,518) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 19 (1,192,710)



