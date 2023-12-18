Obsidian Pitched Elder Scrolls Spin-Off to Bethesda, But It Was Turned Down - News

by, posted 10 hours ago

Obsidian Entertainment co-founder Chris Avellone via Twitter revealed the developer had proposed a spin-off The Elder Scrolls title to Bethesda, however, it was turned down.

"One of the Elder Scrolls proposals (which I pitched) was intended to serve the same function as [Fallout: New Vegas] did between [Fallout 3] and [Fallout 4], to provide more adventures in the setting during the years before the next Bethesda release," said Avellone via Twitter.

"I thought it couldn't hurt to try and push a similar system to what Treyarch/Activision had going with Call of Duty at the time (but hopefully less rushed). Bethesda could do a core release, then we'd release a [The Elder Scrolls] title (in same world or a divergent timeline/era) before the next big [Bethesda] push.

"Probably less relevant now that Elder Scrolls Online is going, but at the time, it seemed to be something that could benefit both studios. Not surprisingly, it didn't gain much traction - I never got the impression [Bethesda] was happy with [Fallout: New Vegas]'s reception (good and bad)."

Obsidian did develop 2010's Fallout: New Vegas.

