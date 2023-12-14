Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade Debuts in 6th on the Japanese Charts - Sales

by, posted 9 hours ago

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is up two spots to retake first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 82,470 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending December 10, 2023.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5) debuted in sixth place with sales of 14,085 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) remained in second place with sales of 62,488 units and Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (NS) is down two spots to third place with sales of 51,698 units.

Pikmin 4 (NS) is up one spot to fifth place with sales of 26,879 units, while Super Mario RPG (NS) dropped one spot to fifth place with sales of 17,082 units. WarioWare: Move It! (NS) dropped from sixth to seventh place with sales of 13,544 units.

Minecraft (NS) remained in eighth place with sales of 12,861 units, while Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to ninth place with sales of 12,189 units. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (NS) rounds out the top 10 with sales of 11,398 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 92,776 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 44,166 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 2,508 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 2,179 units, and the 3DS sold 16 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 82,470 (1,232,981) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 62,488 (540,444) [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 51,698 (398,281) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 26,879 (1,005,562) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 17,082 (396,836) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (New Price Version) (Square Enix, 12/07/23) – 14,085 (New) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 13,544 (87,823) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 12,861 (3,338,767) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 12,189 (5,568,741) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 11,398 (5,347,546)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 62,236 (6,257,362) PlayStation 5 – 34,637 (4,191,495) Switch Lite – 17,391 (5,626,579) Switch – 13,149 (19,639,206) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 9,529 (649,103) Xbox Series X – 2,269 (243,191) PlayStation 4 – 2,179 (7,911,787) Xbox Series S – 239 (294,278) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 16 (1,192,691)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

