Starfield Future Updates to Add City Maps, Mod Support, New Ways to Travel, and More

Bethesda Game Studios via Reddit announced future updates for Starfield will add city maps, mod support, new ways of traveling, and more. The plan is to release updates for the game roughly every six weeks.

"We’ve been hard at work on many of the issues you’ve posted, and expect an update early next year that will include a large number of 'in-progress' quest fixes as well as FSR3 and XeSS, "said Bethesda.

"Though we fixed several quest issues from occurring, in-progress quest fixes are much harder to fix and we’ve built a new system to correct those without you having to roll back your save.

"We’re also hard at work on many of new features you asked for, from city maps, to mod support, to all new ways of traveling (stay tuned!). These will be rolling out with a regular cadence of fixes and updates we expect to have roughly every six weeks.

"If something can be done in a smaller hotfix in between (like the asteroid), and we feel it’s safe, we’ll get one of those out as well. Safe is the key here. We do take a lot of time to test even the smallest change in a game this large and dynamic."

Starfield is available for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

