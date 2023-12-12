Tekken 8 Demo Releases for PS5 on December 14, and for Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 21 - News

Bandai Namco the demo for Tekken 8 will release for the PlayStation 5 on December 14, and for the Xbox Series X|S and PC on December 21.

Read details on the demo below:

About the Demo

This demo provides an opportunity for individuals who have never played the TEKKEN series to experience the world of Tekken 8, and engage in epic battles through some of the modes in the full version.

Tekken 8, and engage in epic battles through some of the modes in the full version. Included in the demo are story modes such as Story and Arcade Quest as well as battle modes like Super Ghost Battle and Versus.

Playable Modes in the Demo

Story: The Dark Awakens Chapter 1

Arcade Quest Chapter 1 (parts of the content differ from the full version)

Super Ghost Battle (unlocks after clearing Arcade Quest)

Versus (partial mode)

Gallery (partial mode)

*Save data will not carry over to the full version

*Online play is not available for the demo

Characters and Stages Available in the Demo

Playable Characters Jin Kazuya Nina Paul

Battle Stage Sanctum Urban Square (Evening) Yakushima



Tekken 8 will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam on January 26, 2024.

