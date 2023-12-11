Rumor: PS5 Pro Specs Potentially Leaked - News

/ 793 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

A ResetEra user has posted what they are claiming are the full specifications of the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro. The user claims the PS5 Pro will be announced in September 2024.

Known leaker Tom Henderson doesn't know how accurate this leak is, however, he does say Sony is expecting the specs of the PS5 Pro to leak this month as third-party studios are getting development kits.

Can't comment on other peoples leaks because I don't know.



Internally, Sony is expecting full specs to leak this month because of dev ket distribution to 3rd party studios. https://t.co/sJ9x4OGjtQ — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 11, 2023

Here are the specs of the PS5 Pro, according to the ResetEra user (This should be taken with a grain of salt):

Viola is fabbed on TSMC N4P.

GFX1115

Viola's CPU is maintaining the zen2 architecture found in the existing PS5 for compatibility, but the frequency will once again be dynamic with a peak of 4.4GHz. 64 KB of L1 cache per core, 512 KB of L2 cache per core, and 8 MB of L3 shared (4 MB per CCX).

Viola's die is 30WGPs when fully enabled, but it will only have 28WGPs (56 CUs) enabled for the silicon in retail PS5 Pro units.

Trinity is the culmination of three key technologies. Fast storage (hardware accelerated compression and decompression, already an existing key PS5 technology), accelerated ray tracing, and upscaling.

Architecture is RDNA3, but it's taking ray tracing improvements from RDNA4. BVH traversal will be handled by dedicated RT hardware rather than fully relying on the shaders. It will also include thread reordering to reduce data and execution divergence, something akin to Ada Lovelace SER and Intel Arc's TSU.

3584 shaders, 224 TMUs, and 96 ROPs.

16GB of 18 gbps GDDR6. 256-bit memory bus with 576 GB/s memory bandwidth.

The GPU frequency target is 2.0 GHz. This lands the dual-issue TFLOPs in the range of 28.67 TFLOPs peak (224 (TMUs) * 2 (operations, dual issue) * 2 (core clock)). 14.33 TFLOPs if we ignore the dual-issue factor.

50-60% rasterization uplift over Oberon and Oberon Plus, over twice the raw RT performance.

XDNA2 NPU will be featured for the purpose of accelerating Sony's bespoke temporal machine learning upscaling technique. This will be one of the core focuses of the PS5 Pro, like we saw with checkboard rendering for the PS4 Pro. Temporally stable upscaled 4K output at higher than 30 FPS is the goal.

September 2024 reveal.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles