Hogwarts Legacy Was the Most Searched Video Game on Google in 2023 - News

posted 6 hours ago

Google has released the list of the top 10 most searched video games in 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy was the most searched video game of 2023, followed by The Last of Us, which was boosted due to the success of the HBO TV series.

Connections came in third, followed by the Indian version of PUBG: Battlegrounds, Battlegrounds Mobile India. Starfield was the fifth most searched game on Google, followed by Baldur's Gate 3 in sixth.

Suika Game, helped by its huge success in Japan, came in seventh place. Diablo IV came in eighth, Atomic Heart in ninth, and Sons of the Forest in 10th.

Here are the top 10 most searched video games in 2023:

Hogwarts Legacy The Last of Us Connections Battlegrounds Mobile India Starfield Baldur’s Gate 3 スイカ ゲーム (Suika Game) Diablo IV Atomic Heart Sons of the Forest

