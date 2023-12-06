Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story Announced for All Major Platforms - News

Digital Eclipse has announced Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story is the second game in the Gold Master Series of titles.

View the reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Gridrunner. Revenge of the Mutant Camels. Tempest 2000. Llamatron. In the British gaming universe of the 80s and 90s, nobody made games like Jeff Minter. Now, in a new interactive documentary from Digital Eclipse, you can play the history of one of the weirdest, wildest game developers to ever exist—a man who loved shooters and sheep, lasers and llamas.

Llamasoft

Journey back in time to an era of cassette tapes, photocopied zines, and README.TXT. An era in which a kid with a Commodore VIC-20 and dreams of radioactive sheep could become one of Britain’s best-known game makers. A virtual museum of design documents, playable games, and all-new video features tell the fascinating story of a true independent game designer.

Play the Acclaimed Originals

Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story includes 42 classic games from eight different platforms, from Jeff Minter’s earliest work on the Sinclair ZX81 and Commodore VIC-20, to later work on the Spectrum, Commodore 64 and Atari 800, and deep into the 16-bit era with the Atari ST and Atari Jaguar.

Gridrunner: Remastered

Jeff’s signature shooter masterpiece Gridrunner gets an all-new look from Digital Eclipse, updated into thrilling modern graphics and sound – while still running the core of the Commodore 64 version for 100 percent gameplay accuracy.

Games, Games, Games

Sheep In Space. Andes Attack. Attack of the Mutant Camels. Matrix. Metagalactic Llamas Battle at the Edge of Time. Hellgate. Laser Zone. And many more. All the Minter classics you’ve heard of (and several you probably haven’t), now with new quality-of-life features to make playing them more fun than ever before.

Two of Jeff Minter’s earliest “light synthesizers,” Psychedelia and Colourspace, are also included, with all-new options and features optimized for controller-based play. Finally, Jeff’s demo of Attack of the Mutant Camels for the unreleased Konix Multi-System console is also included.

The Gold Master Series

New from Digital Eclipse (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection, Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, The Making of Karateka), the Gold Master Series presents iconic games in an innovative “interactive documentary” format, putting the shared history of games and their creators into one comprehensive package.

About Heart of Neon

Heart of Neon is a feature documentary about legendary game designer and programmer Jeff Minter, a computer artist whose influential career has endured almost the entire history of home video game entertainment. Directed by industry veteran Paul Docherty, the film Heart of Neon is not only a unique insight into the video games community, but is also a celebration of the joy that comes from making and playing captivating digital art. Docherty contributed over an hour of all-new video featurettes to Digital Eclipse’s Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story.

