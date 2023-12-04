PlayStation Plus Season of Play Includes Free Multiplayer Weekend, Discounts, and More - News

posted 4 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced a free PlayStation Plus online multiplayer weekend will run this weekend from December 9 to December 10. This is part of the PlayStation Plus Season of Play.

Official PlayStation Gear will be available for 15 percent off using the promo code SEASONOFPLAY15 starting tomorrow, December 5 and ends on January 5, 2024.

Giveaways that run from December 19 to January 5, 2024 will give people an opportunity to win an PS5 console and 12 months of PlayStation Plus Premium / Deluxe. In order to participate you need to head to the PlayStation Plus website and answer five questions about the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog.

PlayStation Tournaments will run from December 12 to December 17. This features titles like EA Sports FC 24, NBA 2K24, Madden NFL 24, and MLB the Show 23. Those who participate have a chance to win a PlayStation Plus Premium / Deluxe membership.

The signup process is similar to traditional PlayStation Tournaments. It features custom tournament cards and an in-game button that includes a list of available tournaments for participating titles. Everyone who participates will be entered to win a PS5 Digital Edition console.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

