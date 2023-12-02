Momodora: Moonlit Farewell Arrives January 11, 2024 - News

/ 274 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher PLAYISM and developer Bombservice announced Momodora: Moonlit Farewell will launch for PC via Steam on January 11, 2024.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell is the latest installment in the Momodora series and takes place five years after the events of Momodora III. Join Momo, High Priestess of the village of Koho, as she embarks on a divine mission to save her people from imminent destruction at the hands of the demon hordes summoned by a malevolent bellringer.

Story

Momodora: Moonlit Farewell presents the account of the greatest calamity to befall the village of Koho, five years after the events of Momodora III. Once the toll of an ominous bell is heard, the village is soon threatened by a demon invasion. The village’s matriarch sends Momo Reinol, their most capable priestess, to investigate the bell and find the bellringer responsible for summoning the demons. It is their hope that by finding the culprit, they will also be able to secure the village’s safety, and most importantly, the sacred Lun Tree’s, a source of life and healing for Koho…

Features:

Gorgeous pixel art and animation.

Action-packed gameplay focusing on melee combos, dodging enemy attacks, and firing arrows at enemies.

The “Sigil” system, which allows for greatly customizable play styles.

Intense and core-shaking boss battles.

Deep exploration into a world rich in lore and atmosphere.

Freely adjustable difficulty levels, allowing you to relax and explore the alluring world at your own pace or take on mighty foes for a real challenge.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles