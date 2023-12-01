Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion 'Will be a Little While' - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware in February announced the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring.

From Software producer Yasuhiro Kitao in an interview with Japanese publication Game Watch and translated by PCGamesN said progress on the expansion is progress well, however, it will be a while before it releases.

"It’ll be a little while yet, but progress is going well," said Kitao. "Like Bloodborne, it has new battles and new characters."

Elden Ring is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

