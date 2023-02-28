Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree Expansion Announced - News

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer FromSoftware have announced the Shadow of the Erdtree expansion for Elden Ring.

"Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together," reads a tweet from the official Elden Ring Twitter account. "An upcoming expansion for Elden Ring, Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development. We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between."

Elden Ring is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Rise, Tarnished, and let us walk a new path together.

An upcoming expansion for #ELDENRING Shadow of the Erdtree, is currently in development.

We hope you look forward to new adventures in the Lands Between. pic.twitter.com/cjJYijM7Mw — ELDEN RING (@ELDENRING) February 28, 2023

