Single-Player Action Game Spine Launches for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC

Spine was originally announced in 2021 as a team-based action game, however, a new trailer reveals it is now a single-player story-focused action game.

Spine is a single-player story rich action game focused on intense close-quarters gun fights with aesthetics of Gun-fu movies. Boost your reflexes using a Spine augmentation and shoot the bad guys up close, en masse while performing all kinds of choreographic moves with your firearms!

Ever wondered what it’s like to be the hero of an action movie? To find yourself in the epicenter of the action, kicking the gun out of your opponent’s hand, or parrying a bullet with your trusty katana?

Look no further! Spine is a cinematic game about close-quarters gunfights. Become the hero of your favorite action movie, grab your guns, enhance your reflexes with a Spine augmentation, and get ready to fight!

The game unveils the story of a cyberpunk city in the near future. Have you heard the news that Tensor AI transformed this city into a literal heaven on Earth? Or would you prefer to listen to the whispers of the opposition? Join the fights on the city streets and participate in the global conflict of powerful factions while seeking personal revenge against the system. The environments and situations where you’ll meet your enemies are inspired by our endless love for action movies.

