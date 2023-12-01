Strategy Game Solium Infernum Launches February 14, 2024 for PC - News

/ 334 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Publisher and developer League of Geeks announced the strategy game, Solium Infernum, will launch for PC via Steam on February 14, 2024.

"Solium Infernum has much to offer both grand strategy enthusiasts and newcomers," said League of Geeks co-founder and director Trent Kusters in a press release. "We’ve been diligently crafting a game that caters to all players, from those who prefer single-player experiences to multiplayer aficionados who relish competing, betraying, and backstabbing their friends online.

"Our inclusion of asynchronous multiplayer makes Solium Infernum accessible to everyone’s schedules, and we eagerly anticipate witnessing how the new rulers of hell ascend to their thrones."

View the release date reveal trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Prepare yourself for Solium Infernum, the grand strategy game of politics, intrigue, and betrayal, set in the ultimate arena of Hell.

As a powerful fallen Archfiend, sinister overlords of the Infernal Kingdom of Hell, you are a contender for the Infernal Throne—the Great Dark Majesty is missing and the feverish Conclave demands a replacement declared. Command dread legions, enlist champion praetors, cast sinister rituals, and outplay your rivals to become Hell’s new Dark Majesty.

To reign is worth ambition, though in this place of darkness made visible… better to rule in Hell, than serve in Heaven.

The Strategy Game from Hell

Solium Infernum is a simultaneous turn-based political strategy game for up to six players that requires nerves of steel and a heart of darkness. Put your mind—and your friendships—to the test.

is a simultaneous turn-based political strategy game for up to six players that requires nerves of steel and a heart of darkness. Put your mind—and your friendships—to the test. In your path to victory stands the hellish red tape of Pandaemonium, Hell’s capital, and its Infernal Conclave. You’ll need to deftly navigate the Conclave’s labyrinthine political systems that govern and control the Fallen, whilst avoiding the insidious plots of your fellow Archfiends.

Every order you give will have a lasting consequence, and Solium Infernum‘s simultaneous turn structure will force you into the minds of your rivals, second-guessing both their moves and your own.

Indulge Your Dark Side

Play as one of eight powerful, sinister Archfiends, High Demon Rulers of the Great Houses of Hell, as they vy for control of Hell’s capital, Pandaemonium.

Painstakingly crafted, each Archfiend has their own unique powers and demonic assets—strongholds, legions, and champion praetors—at their bidding.

Play a game of politics, master powerful sorceries, or become a wrathful warmonger. Use Events, Rituals, Diplomacy, and Schemes wisely, as you make your choices and specialize your play style with Power trees that unlock dark powers.

Torturous One to Six Player Multiplayer

Play intense multiplayer games of deceit and politics in a single session, or enjoy Solium Infernum‘s infamous asynchronous multiplayer for a truly harrowing scheme-in-your-sleep experience.

multiplayer games of deceit and politics in a single session, or enjoy Solium Infernum‘s infamous asynchronous multiplayer for a truly harrowing scheme-in-your-sleep experience. Asynchronous multiplayer delivers the depth of Grand Strategy and a diabolical conquest for the Throne of Hell in an accessible format, delivered in five to 15 minute bursts over multiple days or even weeks long with your (soon to be ex-) friends.

Show the underworld who is the most powerful, cunning, and infamous Archfiend of them all.

Beautiful Dark Visions

Prepare for a striking vision of Hell unlike anything you’ve seen before, a truly twisted mindscape of the Underworld.

Solium Infernum is an infernal feast for the eyes with over 150 individual dark paintings to enjoy.

is an infernal feast for the eyes with over 150 individual dark paintings to enjoy. League of Geeks’s acclaimed aesthetic signature is on full display as you navigate the pathways of the pit, and contend with its surreal denizens.

A Cult Classic Resurrected

Originally inspired by Milton’s epic poem, Paradise Lost, League of Geeks’ (known for seminal digital board game Armello) sophomore title is a re-imagining and modernization of Vic Davis’ critically acclaimed cult-classic of the same name, hailed as a masterpiece of strategy game design.

Once again, prepare to lose yourself within “the cold glory of a difficult decision” as we resurrect Solium Infernum from the depths of Hell.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles